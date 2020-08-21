TUSCUMBIA
Chesley Stanford Malone, age 89, passed from this life on August 19, 2020 and was reunited in heaven with Nadine, his beloved wife of 65 years.
Chesley was born at home near Leighton, AL, to J.B. and Annie Stanford Malone. He finished high school in Bloomfield, Missouri where he met and married Nadine during her senior year. At the time of their marriage he was working aboard a tugboat traveling the Mississippi River but soon joined the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country in Naval Aviation.
After discharge from the Navy, Chesley moved his family to Detroit, Michigan and then finally to Tuscumbia AL where he lived and worked at Ford Motor Company until his retirement in 1983. Following retirement he continued working as a carpenter, Maytag repairman and van driver for the Southern Railroad.
Chesley was an easygoing man who loved nothing more than to be helpful to others. For more than 50 years he served his Lord Jesus Christ in any way that was needed at First Baptist Church in Tuscumbia. Every summer he cultivated a large garden to provide his family, friends and neighbors with fresh vegetables and peaches. He had many, many friends but his special friends were the “Whoop’em Up Bunch,” a dozen or so couples who met as a prayer group back in the early 60’s. They have stayed very close all these years seeing each other thru all the ups and downs of life.
Chesley was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nadine; his parents, J.B. and Annie Stanford Malone; his sisters, Vera Hazel Morgan (Johnny) and Willodean Walker (Kenneth).
He is survived by his adoring children, Tony Malone (Sharon), Dardanelle AR, Cheslene Walker (Don), Muscle Shoals AL, and Jeannie Cochran (Russ), Oklahoma City, OK; also by sisters, Ann Steele, LaCenter, KY, Glenda Campbell, Florence, AL and his brother, Theron Malone (Byrene) Detroit, MI. He had six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren with another on the way.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private graveside service is planned for today.Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church in Tuscumbia AL, the place where daddy poured out his life in service to the Lord.
