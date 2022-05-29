CHEROKEE — Chester Melvin Borden, 81, died on Friday, May 27, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31st, from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. at Barton First Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Chip Martin officiating.
Chester was born at home in Cherokee, AL on October 28, 1940. He was a 1958 graduate of Cherokee High School. Chester married Peggy Russell on December 22, 1963; they had 2 children, Melissa Anne and Melvin Keith. Chester served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1963-1969 and worked at Cherokee Nitrogen for 41 years before his retirement in 2004. He loved gardening, attending church at Barton First Baptist, and spending time with his family. Chester was a devoted husband, Dad, and “Papa.”
Chester is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Peggy; grandchildren, Morganne Weaver, Kayla Borden, and Jared Borden; sister, Diane Wallace; and special brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Sue Hicks.
Chester was preceded in death by his parents, Conard and Ossie Borden; daughter, Melissa “Lisa” Weaver; son, Keith Borden; and brothers, Freeman and Jackie Borden.
Pallbearers will be Eric Weaver, Shane Taylor, Bob Nelson, Jason Borden, Ricky Moore, and Shawn Hicks. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Wayne Moore, Jerry Barnes, Jack Crowell, Larry Jarnigan, Jimmy Wayne Mitchell, and Leeland Timmons.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Chester Borden’s or Lisa Borden Weaver’s memory at Barton First Baptist Church or in Keith Borden’s memory at Mountain Springs Baptist Church.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented