GREENVILLE, S.C. — Chester E. Earwood, Jr., went home to be with the Lord on July 13, 2021. After graduating from Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC, in 1956, Chet made Tuscumbia his home for 50 years, retiring from Ford Motor Company in Sheffield and serving for many years with Alabama Central Credit Union and The Gideons International.
Chet is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marjorie Earwood; his children, Edward (Debbie) Earwood, Dale (Regina) Earwood, Elizabeth (Lee) Popwell, and Martha (Eddie) Reed; and his sister, Faye (David) Nesbitt. Chet, affectionally known as “Pa,” leaves a priceless example of faith in Christ for his 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
For service information and to read Mr. Earwood’s full obituary, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International, www.gideons.org/donate.
