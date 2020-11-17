MUSCLE SHOALS — Chester Leon Payne, 76, of Muscle Shoals passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Bubba Cole and Brother Brett Pitman will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. He was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals, AL. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway after 27 years of loyal service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.L. Payne and Jean Hindman and brother, Larry Payne.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Payne; sons, Steve and Tonya Payne and John and Susan Payne; sister, Peggy Jones; numerous aunts and uncles; grandchildren, Justin Payne, Nick and Michelle Vance, Taylor Vance, and Matt Vance; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Livia Vance; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Harris, Justin Payne, Jeff Day, Buddy Day, Aaron Paden, Josh Jones, Mark Goins, and Robert Jones. John Anderson Sunday School Class will be honorary pallbearers.
Special thank you to Dr. Heaton and staff at North Alabama Medical Center and Dr. Jack McLendon.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
