LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Chester Lopp, 75, died March 26, 2021. Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. today at Neal Funeral Home with funeral to follow at 3 p.m. Burial is in Crossroads Cemetery. He was a member of Oak Grove II Freewill Baptist Church.

