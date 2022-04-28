WATERLOO — Mr. Chief Britnell 66, of Waterloo, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was a member of Valley View House of Prayer and Master Loggers.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Valley View House of Prayer with Larry Burbank officiating.
Chief was a self-employed logger and businessman for the past 27 years who loved the outdoors. He was a jack-of-all-trades, who could do anything. He was a plumber, mechanic, electrician, iron worker and could rope a steer and took great pride in all he did. He had an old school attitude when it came to his business dealings. Chief was an original and loved his animals and caring for his cattle, horses, cats, and dogs. His wittiness and kindness were just two of his charming traits.
Chief was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Britnell and Mary Reed; stepfather, Speedy Reed; brother, Pistol Britnell; sister, Wanda Watts; brother-in-law, David “Buddy” Sharp; and mother-in-law, Polly Sharp.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Sharp Britnell; daughter, Christy Johnson (Mark); two brothers, Gene Britnell (Stephanie) and Steven “Booger” Britnell (Rachael); two granddaughters, Lauren Rourke and Caitlyn Johnson; father-in-law, Eldred Sharp; brother-in-law, Jeff Sharp (Sheila), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chief loved his girls, San, Christy, and Lauren.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented