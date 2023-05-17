MUSCLE SHOALS — Chief Conrad Thorpe, 72, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 19, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Garry Lovette will officiate.

