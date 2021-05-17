IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Chip Wade Martin, 43, died April 22, 2021. A memorial will be set at a later date. Ludlam Funeral Home, Iuka, MS, assisted the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.