FLORENCE

Chloe “Cami” Williamson, 20, died December 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She is survived by her father, Jimmie Michael Williams. You may sign the guest book at sprywilliams.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.