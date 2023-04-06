PHIL CAMPBELL — Chloe Foster Mitchell, 5 1/2 months, died April 2, 2023. Visitation will be today from 10 to 11 a.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in New Bethel Cemetery. Her parents were DeWayne Mitchell and Tiffany Foster.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you