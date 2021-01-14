IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Chloe Lynn Nix-Simbeck, 21, died January 11, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home with burial in Second Creek Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.