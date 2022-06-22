FLORENCE — Chloe Rena’ Haddock, 23, of Florence, AL, passed away June 19, 2022. She was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ.
There will be a graveside service Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Officiating will be Frank Mills.
Chloe was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Montgomery.
She is survived by her parents, Chris Haddock and Susan Montgomery Haddock; grandparents, Micky and Linda Haddock; Doris Faires (Gary), many family members that also loved her.
“We just don’t have the words of how we are feeling right now. Our hearts are broken and a part of our lives is gone. There’s no way we can say everything Chloe meant to us. She was such a blessing to both of us and our family. She was so fun to be around. As a lot of you know, she fought mental health issues for about the last nine years. Chloe was so strong, but she lost her battle with all those demons on Saturday, June 18. We are devastated and numb. We thank all of you who have called and checked on us or came by the hospital.”
Chris and Suzi
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter in Chloe’s memory.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
