FLORENCE — Chloe Rena’ Haddock, 23, died June 19, 2022. A graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Park. She was the daughter of Chris Haddock and Susan Montgomery Haddock. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

