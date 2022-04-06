FLORENCE

Chlorise B. Lee, 57, died April 4, 2022. A graveside service will be Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Decatur City Cemetery with Ridout’s Brown-Service directing. Her husband is Robert G. Lee III.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.