TUSCUMBIA — Chris Dupree Malone, 73, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, February 23, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Bro. Dwight Wilson and Chad Holder officiating. Interment wil be in New Bethel Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Mr. Malone was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and he taught math for 35 years a CCHS. He was preceded in death by his parents, L.D. and Freddie Mae Malone.
Mr. Malone is survived by his wife, Carolyn Malone; sons, Keith (Lori) and Brent (Amy) of Tuscumbia; sister, Janet Morris (Charles) of Huntsville; grandchildren, Madeline, Hunter, Marianne, Andy, Emma Grace, and Jay Malone; and numerous neices and nephews.
His former students will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, stjude.org/give, or 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
