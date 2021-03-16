LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Chris Kerr, 47, died March 12, 2021. Funeral will be today at 11 a.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Burial will be in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg.

