TUSCUMBIA — Chris McCorkle, 53, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021. There will be a reception of family and friends on Thursday, May 20, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Ed White officiating, and music by Marty Raybon.
Chris was a lifelong resident of Tuscumbia. He attended First Baptist Church of Colbert Heights and was a resident of the Arc of the Shoals, where he had many hobbies. He loved music, especially country, and enjoyed playing the guitar. Chris was also interested in studying horticulture. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara McCorkle; and his grandparents, Bill and Geneva Sharp, and Ford and Bessie McCorkle.
Chris is survived by his father, Joe McCorkle (Marie); sister, Jo’el Steger; and niece, Rebecca Wasson.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
