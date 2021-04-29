MOULTON — Chris Pankey, 55, died April 27, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Chris was the son of Kyle Pankey and the late Deborah Terry Pankey.

