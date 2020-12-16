NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Chris Scott, 35, died December 13, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Chapel Grove Cemetery. He was an area manager for Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.

