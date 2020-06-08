ROGERSVILLE — Chris T. “Crisco” Burroughs, 56 of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. He worked as a millwright out of Local #1192 and loved fishing, camping, Alabama football, dirt track racing and spending time with his family.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 11, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Pallbearers will be Colby Marks, Paul Smith, Billy McKelvey, Brandon Fontenot, Madison Marks and Gary Smith; honorary, Lanier, Donnie, Lester and Barry Burroughs and the members of the Local #1192.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Junior and Peggy Burroughs. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Headrick; daughters, Nacole Hendon and Stephanie (Billy) Burroughs; sons, Tyler and Clayton Clay; grandchildren, Hannah, Makiya, Nova, Caven, and Hagan; sisters, Teresa (Gary) Smith and Karen (Madison) Marks; uncles, Lanier, Donnie (Cathy) and Lester (Teresa) Burroughs; beloved dog, Turbo; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories to the Burroughs family.
Commented