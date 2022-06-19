TUSCUMBIA — Christe Jane Killough, 53, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, June 20, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Chad Holder officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Christe was a member of Southside Baptist Church. She worked for Dr. Robert and Gina Bailey and then for Studio 124 Audiology where she was much loved by the patients there. Christe proudly served on the board of United Cerebral Palsy for many years. She loved being a Tiger Mom to her sons and the football players of Deshler High School.
Christe was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Christine Green.
She is survived by her husband, David Spencer Killough; sons, Spencer Raymond Killough and Kenny Michael Killough; brother, Roy Blankenship (Tammy); sister, Melissa Jones; aunts, Patsy Grissom Novelli and Shirley Neese; special friends, Jeff Roland, Sara Etie, and Jennifer McFall, and best friend, Marc Neese.
Pallbearers will be Braden Sharp, Channing Marman, River Russell, Jordan McGee, Jaden Easley, and Sabastian Etie.
