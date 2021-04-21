MUSCLE SHOALS — Sarah Christeen Hooper, 88, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. Visitation will be today, April 21, from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.
Christeen was a native of Elgin, Alabama and the owner of H&H Sportswear. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Jean Geans; parents, Bennie and Lucy Gautney; two brothers and one sister.
Christeen is survived by her children, Evelyn Carlisle and Carolyn Hill; grandchildren, Larry Talbott, Richard Hill, Christina Baker, George Carlisle, Samantha Hardin, and Tina Watson; eight great-grandchildren; five sisters; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
