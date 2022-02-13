LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Christeen James, 89, died February 10, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg.

