FLORENCE
Christel Michell Box, 53, of Florence, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, December 5th, from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Kenneth Floyd officiating. There will be a private family burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Christel was preceded in death by her father, James Kenneth Box.
She is survived by her husband, Benny Parrish; children, Austin, Nicholas, and Savannah Parrish; mother, Helga Box; brothers, Dean Box (Alisha) and Keith Stevenson (Paula); nieces and nephews, Caitlin Wilcoxson, Jacob Stevenson, Tasha Stonecipher, Lakin, Andrew, Deanna, and Brooklyn Box, J.J. and Joanah Vinson; and a host of great-nieces and nephews.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented