HALEYVILLE — Christene Hyde, 97, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021. A gravceside service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Ireland Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

