RUSSELLVILLE — Christine Mitchell Hargett, 86, died June 17, 2021. Visitation will be held on June 22, 2021, from 6-8 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be held Wednesday, at 3 p.m., at the funeral home chapel, with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens.

