ROGERSVILLE — Christine “Mama Teen” Blankenship, 91, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at home. She was a member of Rogersville Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Monday, January 31, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m., at Rogersville Funeral Home with service following in the chapel at 2 p.m., with Alex Bayes officiating. Burial will follow in Civitan Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jeremy Grisham, Bryant Grisham, Jacob Grisham, Justin Landers, Michael Broadway, Mike Broadway, Benson Broadway, and Preston Landers.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Delpha Gautney; husband, James Clellon Blankenship; sons, Dennis Grisham and David Grisham; daughters, Brenda Griffin and Diana Glass; grandchildren, Bubba Joe Grisham, Darren Glass, Terry Griffin, and Jeff Griffin.
She is survived by her son, Jerry (Tina Reece) Grisham; son-in-law, Floyd “Jr.” Glass; sister, Geraldine Hammond; special niece, Shirley Birdwell; nine grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the Blankenship family.
