FLORENCE — Christine Dotson Gaskell, age 82 of Florence, AL passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 after an extended illness. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Florence and a retired real estate broker with Coussons Realty.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at First Christian Church officiated by Reverend James Storie. She will always be treasured for the love of her wonderful marriage and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie S Dotson, Sr. and Mary Jo Dotson; brothers, James Eddie, Bobbie Joe and Eddie S Dotson, Jr.; son, Charles Edward “Eddie” Mathews.
She is survived by her spouse of 38 years, Richie Gaskell; daughter, Beth Mecke (Charles) of St. Florian; grandson, Stephen Larrimore (Kristi); greatgranddaughter, Myleigh of Florence, AL; granddaughter, Anne Marie Mecke of Newnan, GA; sisters, Eloise Cook and family, Sandra Campbell (Billy) and family, and Lana Duncan (Joe), all of Littleville, AL; special daughter-in-law, Sonora Mann (Gary) of Florence, AL; grandsons, Paul Mathews of Florence, AL; Joshua Mathews (Victoria) and great-granddaughter, Madison of Troy, AL; granddaughters, Carley and Lindsey Mathews of Bowling Green, KY; stepchildren, Deborah Gaskell Richardson (Gene) and family of Cottontown, TN; Karen Gaskell Harrison (Jerry) of Hendersonville, TN; Kay Gaskell Murphy (Danny) and family of Florence, AL; brother-in-law, Randolph Gaskell (Mickie) of Portage, MI; stepchildren, Charlie Mathews (Pam) and family of Montgomery, AL; Gail Mathews and family of Atlanta, GA; Sheryl Mathews of Montgomery, AL.
Special thanks to caregivers, Yvette Anderson, Brittany Mcgee, Darlene Hill, Kadie Davidson and Comfort Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Osborn Hill Cemetery in care of Lana Duncan, 2330 Colburn Mountain Road, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
