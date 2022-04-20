SHEFFIELD — Christine G. Box 81, died April 18, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Sheffield. The funeral will immediately follow at the church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield with Morrison Funeral Home directing. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Russia's Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk 'nightmare'
- Anyline Launches Tire Size Scanning for Websites to Simplify Online Tire Sales
- Why Should I Care About Personal Finances? The Effects of Money Mismanagement on Your Financial and Mental Health
- 'Wall of fire' forces evacuations near Arizona tourist town
- Lotteries for April 20
- Sports on TV, radio: April 20, 2022
- Asian shares mixed after tech-led rally on Wall Street
- Netflix aims to curtail password sharing - and bring in ads
Most Read
Articles
- Cadence Baker's "Idol" journey ends
- Hilton developers work on funding plan
- Caddell takes over as Waterloo mayor
- Ivey signs Risner Act into law
- City separates treasurer, CFO positions
- Police probe self-inflicted shooting near Deshler High
- Arrest made in shooting, stabbing
- New Extension coordinator ready to wear many hats
- The Killen Farmers Market is now open through September
- Ashe Blvd. project nearing completion
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Saturday's prep roundup: Tigers rebound to get better of Warriors (1)
- School choice a plus for charter schools (1)
- Drug trafficking trial begins today (1)
- Time to replace animal products (1)
- Bill would divert local taxes to ag center (1)
- McBride fifth grader brought loaded gun to school (1)
- USS Alabama getting new deck after more than 8 decades (1)
- Landfill operator claims business partner beat him with a baseball bat (1)
- Jokers license revoked after 2nd fatal shooting (1)
- Figure skater to cycle the Trace in cancer fundraiser (1)
- Hilton developers work on funding plan (1)
- Ag center is a huge boondoggle (1)
- TVA implodes remnants of Colbert Fossil Plant powerhouse (1)
- Group seeks 'practical' climate protections (1)
Commented