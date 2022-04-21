SHEFFIELD — Christine Griffith Box, age 81, of Sheffield, Alabama, passed away on April 18, 2022, at Helen Keller Hospital after a brief illness. The visitation and funeral service will take place on Friday, April 22, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Sheffield. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and the funeral will take place at 1:00 p.m. The Reverends Sam Hardie and Bart Bowling will officiate.
Christine was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Sheffield and was actively involved in the Tuesday Morning Prayer Group, Sunday School, and church committees and boards.
She graduated from Sheffield High School and the University of Alabama where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Throughout her life and until her death she was involved in many community organizations and boards. She was on the Sheffield City School Board, including serving as President; she was President of the Muscle Shoals District Service League; a member of the Sheffield Housing Authority Board; a member of Friends of the Sheffield Library; member of the Chief Colbert Daughters of the American Revolution; member of the Panorama Study Club; a regular volunteer at the Colbert County Caring Center. Christine was honored by the Sheffield Kiwanis Club in 2006 as the Sheffield Citizen of the Year.
In 2007, she retired as the Library Director from the Sheffield Public Library. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Box and parents, Howard Asa Griffith, Jr. and Ruth Hoefer Griffith.
Survivors include daughters, Elisabeth Box Barnett (Sam) of Decatur and Katherine Box Bendall (Clay) of Tuscumbia; grandchildren, Elisabeth Russell Bendall, Victoria Grace Simpson, Katherine Leland Barnett, Samuel William Barnett, Jr.; sister, Carolyn Griffith of Yorktown, Virginia; brother-in-law, William “Sparky” Box (Sandra) of McKinney, Texas; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Fred Ashe, Carl Casiday, Lee Clement, James Marks, Blake Martin, and Ian Sanford. Honorary Pallbearers are Don Armstrong, Braxton Ashe, John Blackwell, Tommy Brocato, Joe Cooney, Charlie Grimmitt, David Ladner, Hartwell Lutz, Bud Pride, Don Ruggles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Sheffield, the Colbert County Caring Center, the Sheffield Public Library, or the charity of your choice.
