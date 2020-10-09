CHEROKEE — Christine Ham, 81, of Cherokee, AL passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Tishomingo Community Living Center. Christine was a sweet soul who enjoyed helping others. Her passion in life was being a caretaker to everyone, especially her family and friends. She was a member of Cherokee Church of Christ. Christine also enjoyed cooking and spending time with her cats and her family.
She is survived by her sister, Rose Hayes; her brothers, James Ham (Diane) and Timmy Ham; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Jewel Dixon Ham; her siblings, Anna Wanner, Dwight Ham, Jeff Ham, Buddy Ham, and Carolyn McVay; her brother-in-law, Jimmy Hayes; and her special friend, Bob Ed Harwell.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. A graveside service will be held today, October 9, 2020 at Margerum Cemetery at 1:00 P.M., officiated by Brother Jimmy Hayes. Burial will be in Margerum Cemetery.
