HALEYVILLE — Christine Knight, 98, died January 12, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Prospect Church, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Littleville Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.