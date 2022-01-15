HALEYVILLE — Christine Knight, 98, died January 12, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Prospect Church, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Littleville Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com
