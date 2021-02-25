PHIL CAMPBELL — Christine Marie Trapp, 82 years old of Phil Campbell, AL, passed away February 23, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be today, February 25, 2021 from noon until 1:00 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Akins Funeral Home with Brother John Stancil officiating. Burial will be in East Franklin Cemetery.
Christine was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved with her whole heart. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a special way of making all those she loved feel special. She was the anchor to our family and will be missed dearly.
She was born February 23, 1939, in Alabama to Clinton and Adel Thompson.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Rickey Trapp; her son-in-law, Burton Stanford; her grandchildren, Cecilia Trapp and Cody Trapp; her brothers, Harold Thompson, Kermit Thompson, and Mack Thompson; her sisters, Vonscelle Bendall and Janet McKinnon.
She is survived by her husband, Rayan Trapp; her children, Mary Stanford, Shannon (Jamie) Boyles, and Christy Trapp; her brother, Alton Thompson; her sisters, Betty Smith, Sandra Marshall, Mary Edwards, and Vickie Lambert; her grandchildren, Jerel Osborn, Stephanie Montgomery, Mellie Stanford, Patrick Trapp, Matthew Trapp, Candace Trapp, Jake Boyles, Ella Boyles, and Emmie Sanders; and her seventeen great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Elijah Montgomery, Cainan Montgomery, Jake Boyles, Brent Elliott, Donnie Vandiver, Jerel Osborn, and Alex Vandiver.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
