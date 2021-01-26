OPELIKA — Christine Redding Parker, 88, formerly of Florence, died January 24, 2021. Private family visitation will be Wednesday, funeral services will follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with burial in Greenview Memorial Park.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.