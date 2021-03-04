HAMILTON — Christine Spencer, 65, died February 26, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 until service time beginning at 1 p.m. at Rocky Grove Church with Hamilton Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

