GREENHILL — Christine Townsend, 94, of Greenhill, AL, passed away of natural causes after a lengthy illness in nursing homes. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.
Mrs. Townsend was preceded in death by: parents, Thomas Behel Thompson and Elvie Stutts Thompson; siblings, Johnie Thompson and Lucille Thompson Quillen; and spouse, Troy Ray Townsend.
She is survived by: daughters, Evonne Townsend Haygood and Jan Townsend Hurst; son, Thomas Edward Townsend; 14 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren.
Christine touched many young people’s lives as an educator for over 35 years after receiving her undergraduate degree in Education from Florence State Teachers College and her Master’s from Florence State College.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lone Cedar Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be in Lone Cedar Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented