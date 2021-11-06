CHEROKEE — Christine Wallace, 93, died November 5, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Barton First Baptist Church, Cherokee. Funeral will immediately follow. Burial will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery. Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

