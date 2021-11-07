CHEROKEE — Christine Edith Wallace, “Mamaw,” arrived at her eternal home with Jesus, at the age of 93, in Tuscumbia, AL, on Friday, November 5, 2021.
Christine was born on April 12, 1928 to Valera Cowan Johnson and John Richard Johnson in Morgan County, AL. She married Howard Adam Wallace on November 23, 1946. They raised five children in Cherokee, Alabama until Howard’s passing in 1966. Christine didn’t let the disappointments in life defeat her and she continued to trust the Lord. Her children remember her strength, work ethic and quiet fierceness.
In her lifetime she picked cotton, worked in various shoe and shirt factories, and kept many grandchildren. She was a master seamstress making many of her children and grandchildren’s clothes, including some prom and wedding dresses. Every grandchild, great grandchild and one great-great grandchild was given their own hand-quilted baby quilt by Christine, and she was still embroidering pillowcases until her last few weeks of life. She loved to read and made the best German chocolate cake. Christine was a member at Barton First Baptist Church.
Christine is survived by five children, Carolyn Malone, Marie Wooten (Duane), Donna Sizemore (Roy), Mike Wallace (Kathy), Pam Worsham (Steve); 11 grandchildren, Keith Malone, Brent Malone, Scotty Wooten, Sonya Hall, Todd Sizemore, Courtney Sizemore, Dylan Wallace, Katelin Saint, Sarah Beth Shepard, Blake Worsham, Samantha Worsham; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by siblings Edward Johnson, Sandra Bolden and Kathy Johnson. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents Valera and Richard Johnson; her husband Howard Wallace; her siblings Benny Johnson, Hazel Dowdy, Ruth Moses and Joan Minor; son-in-law Chris Malone; and great-grandchild Brock Teal Wilson.
Christine’s funeral will be Monday, November 8, 2021 at Barton First Baptist Church. Visitation at 12 noon. Funeral service at 2 p.m. at the church. Graveside service to follow at Harris Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her six grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Christine Wallace Scholarship at Cherokee High School (850 High School Drive, Cherokee, AL, 35616) or Harris Chapel Cooking Angels (2745 North Pike, Cherokee, AL, 35616).
