FLORENCE — Christopher Adam Luis, 42, died September 27, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Williams Funeral Home of Florence.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- US diversity lottery winners wait on visas as time runs out
- Judge denies Josh Duggar bid to dismiss child porn charges
- Brady vs. Belichick? Numbers don’t lie but it’s not simple
- Mexico returns Haitian migrants on flight to Haiti
- Lava from La Palma eruption finally reaches the Atlantic
- Stocks climb back a day after a rout led by the tech sector
- Health workers once saluted as heroes now get threats
- Small towns brace for change, prosperity with Ford's arrival
Most Read
Articles
- Motorcyclist dies in Veterans Drive crash
- Deputy who plans to run for sheriff put on leave
- Ford City house fire claims family of 3
- State Fire Marshal says no foul play involved in fatal fire
- State Fire Marshal says no foul play involved in fatal fire
- UNA student struck by vehicle in crosswalk
- New solar farm in Colbert County is completed
- Cloverdale woman continues search for brother who has been missing for 5 years
- Lexington High student killed in 1-vehicle crash
- Ag Center likely to be annexed
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Alcohol law goes into effect Friday
- Motorcyclist dies in Veterans Drive crash
- Brandon Norris, Jordan Holt Norris, and Marleigh Jo Norris
- Kay Parker
- Dr. James Thomas Stoddard, Jr.
- Bharatkumar Kuntilal Patel
- Authorities raid Lexington business
- Nicholas Robert Tackett
- Shannon Green
- 2 Colbert schools closed Friday following 'tragic incident'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented