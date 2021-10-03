F.10.3.21 Christopher Luis.jpg

FLORENCE — Christopher Adam Luis, born December 15, 1978, left this world for heaven on September 27, 2021.

Celebration service will be Monday, October 4, 2021.

Details at Spry-Williams Funeral Home website, www.wfunerals.com

