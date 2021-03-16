TOWN CREEK — Christopher Bernard Madden, 57, died March 13, 2021. Public viewing will be 12-8 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be 12 p.m. Thursday at Macedonia M.B. Church, Town Creek. Burial will follow in Washcilla Cemetery, Town Creek.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.