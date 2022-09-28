ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Christopher Bradley Anderson, 33, died September 25, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. He was employed with Simply Floors and More.

