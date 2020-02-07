FLORENCE — Christopher Chadwick “Chad” Littrell, 49, of Florence passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, John David Littrell, Jr. “David”; grandparents, John David Littrell and Thurmand and Dean Sanders; and aunt, Marcia Sanders.
Chad is survived by his mother, Patricia Smith; sisters, Katie Littrell and Whitney Littrell; brother, Jason Harrington; grandmother, Mary Ruth Littrell; uncles, Phil Littrell and Don Littrell; and niece, Emma Littrell (Katie).
A private family graveside service will be today, February 7th at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
You are welcomed to visit the online guest book at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is directing.
Commented