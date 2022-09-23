HAMILTON
Christopher Charles Yielding, 43, died September 19, 2022. Visitation will be today from 6 to 9 p.m. at Mt. Hope Church. Funeral will be Saturday at 4 p.m. at the church with burial in Antioch Cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home will be directing.
