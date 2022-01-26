MUSCLE SHOALS — Christopher “Chris” Doyle Roden, 34, of Muscle Shoals, died suddenly January 23, 2022. Visitation will be today, January 26, from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow.
Christopher worked all of his life as a floor covering installer. He loved music, and Auburn and Steelers football. He loved to be around his family and friends. But most of all he loved spending time with his son Dakota the love of his life watching movies and playing games.
He was preceded in death by his father, Irvin “Doyle” Roden; grandfather, Howard Roden; special cousin, Chad Letson and a special pet, SaSha.
Survivors include his grandmother, Eva Roden, who raised him as her own; son, Dakota (the love of his life); brother, Eric Roden (Nora); his fiancee, Lupe Lucero; special cousins, Melissa Letson, Shelby, Bubba, Quinton, Anthony, LeLe.
Pallbearers will be family and friends, Anthony West, Quinton West, Howard (Bubba) Letson, Tomas Gargis, Trent Schulte, Chris Russum.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
