WATERLOO — Christopher Cody Rumble, 28 of Waterloo, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his residence. Christopher was employed with Filter-Pro in Florence.
Christopher was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Billy E. Young and Rudy Parker; paternal grandparents, Bill and Betty Meyers.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Amanda Young Butler (Greg); his father, Brig Meyers (Jacquelyn); grandmother, Elayne Parker; sisters, Deanna Rumble and Megan Rumble; brothers, Jacob Meyers and Nathan Meyers; stepsisters and brother, Natalie, Bethany, Noelle and Ace Greer; and beloved nephews and niece, Austen, Melody and Collin.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
