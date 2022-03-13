FLORENCE — Christopher Darrel McAlister, 43, died March 7, 2022. Burial will be today at 4 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield. Following burial a Celebration of Life will take place at Sweetwater Depot. He is survived by his daughter, Kylee Bookhardt. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

