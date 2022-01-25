MUSCLE SHOALS — Christopher Doyle Roden, 34, died January 23, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow. He is survived by his son, Dakota Roden.

