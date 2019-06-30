PELHAM — Christopher Gordon Douglass, age 41, of Pelham, passed away Wednesday evening, June 26, 2019. He was born April 2, 1978 in Florence and lived there for 30 years before relocating to the Birmingham area in 2008.
“Chris” was a loving and faithful husband, son, father, brother, nephew, and friend. He never met a stranger.
Chris was employed as a marketing associate at Sysco Central Alabama, Inc. Before moving to the Birmingham area, he was an active member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Florence. In Pelham, he was an active member of the Church of the Highlands, Riverchase Campus.
Chris was predeceased by his father, Geoffrey Douglass; grandmother, Martha Douglass; grandfather, Lorenza McCollum; and an uncle, Paul Robinson. Survivors include Chris’s wife, Kelly Mansel Douglass of Pelham; his mother, Shirley Douglass of Florence; two daughters, Sofia LeAnn Douglass and Melanie Grace Douglass, both of Pelham; grandmother, Willie McCollum of Florence; one half-sister, Leah Cole (Edward) of North Carolina; aunts, Juanita Fields of Huntsville, Alabama, Arlean Trayvick (Louis) of Madison, Alabama, and Gwenth Powers (Tony) of Birmingham; mother-in-law, Peggy Cooper of Alabaster, Alabama; father-in-law, Ronnie Mansel (Connie) of Florence; brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Mansel (Natalie) of Saltillo, Mississippi and Jason Mansel (Annette) of Marlton, New Jersey; one nephew; three nieces; a host of special cousins who were like his siblings; and numerous friends, including Chris’s high school buds Corey Hughes, Roy Dawson, Toby Evans, Spencer Wilson, and Deron Thomas.
A Memorial Celebration of Chris Douglass’s Life will begin at noon on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Florence. The family will fellowship with friends at the church immediately after the service.
On Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m., the family will receive friends at Ridout’s Southern Heritage Funeral Home, Pelham. On Saturday, July 6, 2019, a Memorial Celebration of Chris’s Life will begin at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Highlands, Riverchase Campus in Pelham, immediately followed by the graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Southern Heritage Cemetery, Pelham.
