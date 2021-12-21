FLORENCE — Christopher Wayne Grigsby, 48, died Thursday, December 16, 2021. There will be a memorial service held on January 31, 2021. He loved all his children, family and friends. Contact Jason Foster for further information at (256) 284-9897.

